Ali Abdelaziz taunts Colby Covington by bringing up the only time 'Chaos' didn't press charges

Colby Covington has come underfire from Ali Abdelaziz, after the Dominance MMA CEO called out 'Chaos' on Twitter.

Abdelaziz, who represents fighters such as Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman, questioned why Colby Covington didn't press charges against Usman, who broke the American's jaw when they fought in 2019. He tweeted:

"@colbycovmma hey last time when you got smacked in your face in a buffet line you and your friend pressed charges and Werdum hit you with the Boomerang and you also pressed charges, the only time you didn't press charges is when Kamaru broke your jaw."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @ColbyCovMMA hey last time when you got smacked in your face in a buffet line you and your friend pressed charges and Werdum hit you with the Boomerang you also pressed charges, the only time you didn’t press charges is when Kamaru broke your jaw @ColbyCovMMA hey last time when you got smacked in your face in a buffet line you and your friend pressed charges and Werdum hit you with the Boomerang you also pressed charges, the only time you didn’t press charges is when Kamaru broke your jaw

Abdelaziz is reffering to the time 'Chaos' was infamously attacked by Jorge Masvidal in March last year outside a restaurant in Miami. Following the incident, Covington pressed charges against 'Gamebred' for the attack, citing damages and a brain injury.

The second instance happened a few years prior in 2017, when Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang at the American. Werdum was outraged by Covington's well-known rant against Brazilians following his victory over Demian Maia. The 35-year-old later contacted the authorities and Werdum was fined $600 for the assault.

Catch the clip here:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang in a plastic bag at Colby Covington after the two got into an altercation in Sydney On this day in 2017...Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang in a plastic bag at Colby Covington after the two got into an altercation in Sydney On this day in 2017...Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang in a plastic bag at Colby Covington after the two got into an altercation in Sydney 😂 https://t.co/W8DB2zUDgI

Despite the obvious jibe made by Ali Abdelaziz, Colby Covington is unlikely to fire back. The American is currently preparing for a third shot at the welterweight title, as he faces off Leon Edwards later this year.

Colby Covington hits out at Leon Edwards for not headlining UK card

Leon Edwards ruled himself out of defending the welterweight title in July, after stating that he didn't want to have a quick-fight turn-around without being significantly compensated.

'Rocky' has instead opted to take the time to heal up from his injuries and is expected to put the belt on the line in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294 in October.

Covington, however, has labeled the British star an 'a**hole' for not wanting to defend the belt infront of his homecrowd. In a video uploaded to his Twitter, 'Chaos' fired shots at the welteweight champ:

"I heard the news. So, I just want to take a moment out of my busy schedule to apologize to the fans in the UK. The fan base over there is incredible. And the UFC and I were ready to pull out all the stops to bring the biggest card the UK has ever seen to The O2 this summer."

He added:

"'Leon Scott' [Leon Edwards] is the one person who thinks the UK fans aren't worthy and deserve a Fight Night instead of a pay-per-view. What an a***ole! I vow to right this wrong and defend my world title in a blockbuster pay-per-view in the UK. God bless you all."

Catch Colby Covington's comments here:

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA A Message From Americas Champ to The People of The United Kingdom #UFCLondon A Message From Americas Champ to The People of The United Kingdom #UFCLondon https://t.co/1PAEF06cY6

Poll : 0 votes