"Ali vs. Frazier type of fight" - Fans react to Turki Alalshikh's plans to host Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford megafight by January 2025

Turki Alalshikh has big plans to return the sport of boxing to its glory days. In an interview with ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the Saudi adviser claims he is looking to 'fix' boxing and set up a super fight between champions Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Alalshikh, who has recently been working on blockbuster heavyweight fights, told Coppinger that he believes boxing is "broken" but can return to being a mainstream sport under the right guidance. Alalshikh said:

"Boxing is broken but I think we don't need to get everything back together... I'm working to deliver [Canelo Alvarez], but it will be a big fight [against Terence Crawford]."

The chairman of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority said he is targeting Alvarez vs. Crawford to be in the United States at the end of 2024.

Expand Tweet

Fans were in awe of the lofty goals set forth by Alalshikh, desperate to see boxing return to the place it once was in the late 1900s. One fan went as far as comparing the hypothetical matchup to the legendary rivalry between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, commenting:

"This is Ali vs. Frazier type of fight".

Expand Tweet

Many others, however, were divided on their opinions in the comments. Some were excited about the opportunity of two top pound-for-pound boxers facing each other. In contrast, others were less enthused with the reality of the hypothetical matchup with a considerable difference in size between the two.

Other fans commented:

"That is a fight I would pay to see"

"Great for the casual fan, does nothing for boxing fans"

"Only a 20-pound weight difference, no big deal"

"Real boxing is back"

View more fan reactions to Turki Alalshikh's big plans below:

Fans reacting to a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight [via @espnringside on X]

What other fights is Turki Alalshikh promoting?

As one of the most successful boxing promoters in the last decade, Turki Alalshikh has repeatedly delivered top matchups to boxing fans. While Alalshikh has teased big plans for the future, his primary focus in the short term has been on the undisputed heavyweight title fight scheduled to commence on May 18.

The fight put together by Alalshikh in Saudi Arabia will feature WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury going against the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Expand Tweet

The fight was initially scheduled for Feb. 17 but got postponed due to Fury suffering a cut above his eye in training. The matchup was kept intact and pushed back three months, with Alalshikh inputting an additional clause enforcing a fee on the fighter who caused another delay in the event.