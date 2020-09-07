Alistair Overeem open to Jairzinho Rozenstruik rematch but believes that he "schooled" him in the first fight

Alistair Overeem is hoping for a career resurgence following two straight emphatic victories in 2020. Alistair Overeem is a veteran of 62 MMA fights and picked up his 47th victory this past Saturday at Las Vegas against the up-and-coming Augusto Sakai.

Before this, Alistair Overeem escaped the jaws of defeat to come back and finish Walt Harris. Now that Alistair Overeem is ranked No. 5, there are few opponents for him to face in the Heavyweight division.

Derrick Lewis is already booked to face Alistair Overeem's former opponent and now-teammate Curtis Blaydes in November, while Francis Ngannou is waiting for Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones will likely be getting a title shot after Ngannou.

Alistair Overeem spoke to the media post-fight after beating Augusto Sakai and addressed the possibility of facing Jairizinho Rozenstruik in a rematch (H/T BJPENN.com):

“Well Rozenstruik, I destroyed that man. I schooled him. In my opinion, it was a very bad decision by the ref waving it off with zero seconds left. I have no problem running that back. In my mind, I already beat him. It’s only on paper that he kind of got it, and he knows it, too. But no problem running it back,” Overeem said.

Does Alistair Overeem vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik make sense to book?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is now No.3 in the UFC Heavyweight rankings after defeating former Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos. Alistair Overeem has a valid point about a possibly incorrect stoppage in their last fight with just four seconds remaining and had it gone to the judges' scorecards, there's almost zero doubt that the Dutchman would have walked out victoriously.

With the title picture set to be occupied for 2021 already, it would make sense for Alistair Overeem to return after a break and face Jairzinho Rozenstruik when both men are ready. It would be an intriguing rematch and one that would be less likely to go to the judges' scorecards.