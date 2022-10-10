Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari 3: Did the former UFC heavyweight win?

This past weekend, Alistair Overeem returned to combat sports for the first time since losing to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18 back in February 2021. 'The Demolition Man' had a successful return to the kickboxing ring, beating long-time rival Badr Hari via unanimous decision at Glory Collision 4.

The feud between the two kickboxers reaches all the way back to 2008, when Overeem knocked Hari out at K-1: Dynamite. 'The Golden Boy' managed to get his revenge in the rematch, beating the now-former UFC fighter a year later. However, it was 'The Demolition Man' who had the last laugh, once again beating Hari on Saturday night, this time on the scorecards.

Badr Hari only has a 1-1 professional MMA record, but is well respected among kickboxing fans for his long-lasting career. Hari currently has a professional kickboxing record of 106 wins and 17 losses.

Watch highlights of Overeem vs. Hari 3 here:

As mentioned, Alistair Overeem hadn't competed since losing his final bout in the UFC against Volkov back in 2021. However, this impressive victory in the kickboxing arena proves that 'The Demolition Man' is still a dangerous opponent.

Overeem was initially in some trouble against the younger kickboxer, but managed to knock Hari down twice in the final round of the bout. This was enough for the former UFC fighter to secure his first win since beating Augusto Sakai in the octagon over two years ago.

What is Alistair Overeem's professional MMA record and when did he start competing?

Alistair Overeem is one of the most respected names in the MMA world, even after being cut from the UFC back in 2021.

'The Demolition Man' began his amazing journey back in 1999, beating Ricardo Fyeet under the It's Showtime banner. Overeem last competed in professional MMA back in 2021 and lost against Alexander Volkov, leaving the 42-year-old with a record of 47 wins, 19 losses and one no contest.

Overeem joined the UFC in 2011 after fighting in organizations such as Pride, Strikeforce, K-1 and Dream. The 42-year-old made his UFC debut against Brock Lesnar at UFC 141 and won via TKO in the very first round.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec30.2011



Alistair Overeem makes his blockbuster UFC debut,



when he finishes Brock Lesnar with a body kick Dec30.2011Alistair Overeem makes his blockbuster UFC debut,when he finishes Brock Lesnar with a body kick https://t.co/vUiAdj3Qjc

After joining the UFC in 2011, Alistair Overeem went on to fight 20 times in the organization. Overeem won 12 outings, losing eight bouts while competing under the UFC banner.

Before leaving the organization in 2021 following a loss to 'Drago', 'The Demolition Man' was in good form, getting the better of Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai in back-to-back bouts.

Poll : 0 votes