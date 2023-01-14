Aljamain Sterling made strong accusations of fighters using a loophole in USADA's testing policy and even accused Henry Cejudo of PED usage during his three-year hiatus.

Sterling tweeted a clip from his podcast, The Weekly Scraps on his YouTube channel with a strong statement, writing:

"Looks like everyone is finding a loophole in the testing pool these days. I’m just gonna sip this tea. Full clip below!"

In the clip included in the Tweet, 'Funkmaster' brought up Sean O'Malley's tweet regarding his injury status and then used it as an opportunity to put Cejudo on blast. The reigning bantamweight champion mentioned that he believes that 'Triple C' has gotten away with taking PEDs to heal his body since retiring in 2020, saying:

"Henry {Cejudo} deserves an a** whooping because he's been on the sideline taking all that s*** he's probably been taking healing his body...Oh, hundred percent, he's out of the testing pool. Why would you not try to get your body back to a hundred percent?...That's what it seems like."

It remains to be seen whether 'Funkmaster' vs. 'Triple C' will be announced as the champion is currently dealing with a bicep tear. He could be in an unfortunate situation if his injury keeps him inactive for longer than anticipated.

Daniel Cormier belives the UFC should book Cejudo vs. O'Malley if Sterling is unable to fight

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the current state of the bantamweight division and believes that Sean O'Malley vs. Henry Cejudo could be a logical fight for the UFC if Aljamain Sterling is unable to fight.

Cormier uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he touched on 'Funkmaster's injury and what it could mean for the bantamweight division. He mentioned that Cejudo vs. O'Malley makes sense as an alternative option, but doesn't believe an interim title is necessary, saying:

"O'Malley said he would fight Cejudo if 'Aljo's unavailable. I'm in on that one. Don't do an interim, though. Aljamain Sterling is the champion. He deserves time because he's been active and he's fought everyone. Whoever they put in front of him, he fights."

A positive for the UFC out of this situation is that there are many options in the bantamweight division in the event that 'Funkmaster' is out of action long-term.

