Aljamain Sterling is riding high following his split-decision win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 and is opened up about possibly fighting Sean O'Malley in August.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Aljamain Sterling was asked whether it was realistic for him to make a quick turn-around. He mentioned that he took some damage in his fight with Cejudo from the number of kicks he landed during the fight.

He said:

"I gotta get a couple x-rays still...Man, I crushed my legs on Henry [Cejudo], smashed them. I didn't care if I was gonna kick his elbow, I didn't care if I was gonna kick his kneecap, I smashed my feet up pretty good...so both my feet are pretty swollen."

Aljamain Sterling revealed that he will wait to see how he feels physically in training next week before determining whether he can fight in August. He mentioned that he won't know until he actually starts training, saying:

"Am I banged up? I got some things, you know, the usual...If I could start training next week, I think it's possible...If I could start...Just have to wait til next week."

Sterling vs. O'Malley could be a big fight for the bantamweight division as 'Funk Master' will look to extend his record for most UFC bantamweight title defenses.

Aljamain Sterling has the most consecutive bantamweight title defenses in UFC history

Despite some of the criticism he has received, Aljamain Sterling has still had a historic reign as UFC bantamweight champion.

'Funk Master' made history when he defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 as he successfully retained his title for the third time straight, which set a new UFC record. All of his title defenses have been against former bantamweight champions, including Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, and most recently Cejudo.

The Long Island native will have an opportunity of cementing his title reign should he successfully retain it for a fourth time when he fights Sean O'Malley later this summer. If he's successful, he could make a strong case for being the greatest bantamweight of all time, especially when taking into account the quality of opponents he has defeated during his ascension up the rankings and as champion.

