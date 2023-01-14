Aljamain Sterling took down former champion T.J. Dillashaw in his last outing in the octagon. He has been heavily speculated to face another former champion, Henry Cejudo, ever since. However, the fight has not yet been confirmed.

Sterling addressed concerns over the delay in the fight announcement and stated his need to feel absolutely prepared and fit. He is battling a torn bicep and would not want to risk it against a dangerous opponent.

The bantamweight champion compared Cejudo to Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera and said that he would have signed up for a fight against any of the latter two:

"Thank you for giving a fair take [folded hands emoji] need to be A1 so I can do what I do best to a guy like Cejudo. If it was suggy bear or Cheetos, I would’ve signed yesterday"

Check out his tweet below:

His tweet quoted Daniel Cormier's segment from his YouTube channel where 'DC' validated his choice. Cormier listed the threat that Cejudo posed as a former double champion and expressed his trust in 'Funk Master' to make the right decision:

"To go right now against a guy like Henry Cejudo when you're not ready? That is not good. Because Cejudo is so thorough in his preparation that even though you might feel like he can be a joke at times, he can be cringe at times, this dude is a winner of the highest caliber. And I feel like Aljamain Sterling needs to be a 110 percent if he's going to fight the former double champion Henry Cejudo. You can't doubt the 'Funk Master'. And if you're not prepared, this dude will drag you into deep waters."

Check out Cormier's full comments below:

Aljamain Sterling confirms that the fight against Henry Cejudo will happen

Aljamain Sterling is nursing a torn right bicep that has led to a delay in his return to action. However, the bantamweight champion maintained that he intends to fight Henry Cejudo eventually.

Sterling tweeted:

"[email protected] Why you running Tubbs? I never said the fight is off! I’m handling my bicep with the UFC team and doctors. You can wait another month to get your [peach emoji] kicked. Because if you lose to @SugaSeanMMA, kiss your chance goodbye to face the real King."

Aljamain Sterling mentioned the possibility of a fight being announced after a month, which may put down a potential meeting between the two bantamweights in the middle of the year.

Check out his tweet below:

