Aljamain Sterling comes clean on biggest misconception about UFC fighters, fans react: "You've got no game"

Aljamain Sterling recently offered his perspective on what he believes to be the most widespread misconception about his fellow UFC fighters. During his appearance on the Stories Untold podcast (via Home of Fight on X) earlier this month, ‘Funk Master’ was asked to weigh in on the most common misconception surrounding the lifestyle of a UFC fighter.
Sterling surprisingly responded that, contrary to popular belief, MMA fighters receive more attention from male fans than female ones:
"It's a lot of dudes... It's not the NBA, it's not the NFL players, it's not the soccer guys, baseball. Those guys get M's [millions], we're getting a couple thousand. It's a very different lifestyle that you get with that... And we're pretty grumpy people, so I don't know if there are a lot of females that wanna deal with that."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:
Sterling’s comments ignited a lively debate across the MMA community, dividing opinion as some rejected his views while many others defended the former UFC bantamweight champion.
Fellow UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen wrote:
"That’s true, my DMs are full of dudes."
One fan wrote:
"You can just say you’ve got no game, it’s ok @funkmasterMMA"
Another commented:
"Yeah, I’ve noticed that most UFC fighters' wives aren’t hot."
Check out some more reactions below:
'Funk Master' was last seen in action at UFC 310 in December, where he suffered a narrow unanimous decision defeat to Movsar Evloev in just his second fight in the featherweight division.
When Aljamain Sterling defended alcohol consumption during training camps
During a conversation with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in September 2024, Aljamain Sterling candidly revealed that he occasionally drinks alcohol between fight camps as a way to relieve the demands of training:
"If I have a great sparring day, then I'm gonna treat myself in the middle of the camp. I’m gonna have one to three drinks, I’m gonna knock out early, and I wake up feeling like I’m ready to go again... I feel fresh."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (26:00):
However, Sterling’s remarks sparked significant disapproval from fans, prompting the 'Funk Master' to address the misconceptions on X. He clarified that when alcohol is consumed in moderation, it does not negatively affect his training:
"I think it’s time people stop listening to the taboo myths about drinking and training camp. Everything in moderation, and knowing yourself and what is OK for you."