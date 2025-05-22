  • home icon
  Aljamain Sterling comes clean on biggest misconception about UFC fighters, fans react: "You've got no game"

Aljamain Sterling comes clean on biggest misconception about UFC fighters, fans react: "You've got no game"

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 22, 2025 17:19 GMT
Aljamain Sterling sets the record straight on what fans get wrong about UFC fighters.
Aljamain Sterling sets the record straight on what fans get wrong about UFC fighters. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Aljamain Sterling recently offered his perspective on what he believes to be the most widespread misconception about his fellow UFC fighters. During his appearance on the Stories Untold podcast (via Home of Fight on X) earlier this month, ‘Funk Master’ was asked to weigh in on the most common misconception surrounding the lifestyle of a UFC fighter.

Sterling surprisingly responded that, contrary to popular belief, MMA fighters receive more attention from male fans than female ones:

"It's a lot of dudes... It's not the NBA, it's not the NFL players, it's not the soccer guys, baseball. Those guys get M's [millions], we're getting a couple thousand. It's a very different lifestyle that you get with that... And we're pretty grumpy people, so I don't know if there are a lot of females that wanna deal with that."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Sterling’s comments ignited a lively debate across the MMA community, dividing opinion as some rejected his views while many others defended the former UFC bantamweight champion.

Fellow UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen wrote:

"That’s true, my DMs are full of dudes."

One fan wrote:

"You can just say you’ve got no game, it’s ok @funkmasterMMA"

Another commented:

"Yeah, I’ve noticed that most UFC fighters' wives aren’t hot."
Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @Home_of_Fight on X.
Comments on @Home_of_Fight on X.

'Funk Master' was last seen in action at UFC 310 in December, where he suffered a narrow unanimous decision defeat to Movsar Evloev in just his second fight in the featherweight division.

When Aljamain Sterling defended alcohol consumption during training camps

During a conversation with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in September 2024, Aljamain Sterling candidly revealed that he occasionally drinks alcohol between fight camps as a way to relieve the demands of training:

"If I have a great sparring day, then I'm gonna treat myself in the middle of the camp. I’m gonna have one to three drinks, I’m gonna knock out early, and I wake up feeling like I’m ready to go again... I feel fresh."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (26:00):

youtube-cover
However, Sterling’s remarks sparked significant disapproval from fans, prompting the 'Funk Master' to address the misconceptions on X. He clarified that when alcohol is consumed in moderation, it does not negatively affect his training:

"I think it’s time people stop listening to the taboo myths about drinking and training camp. Everything in moderation, and knowing yourself and what is OK for you."
Pranav Pandey

Pranav Pandey

With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.

His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.

Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.

Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.

Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections.

Edited by Pranav Pandey
