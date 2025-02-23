Aljamain Sterling fires shots at "stupid effing gloves" alleged major flaw in the wake of controversial Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong fight 

At UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo made a comeback to the octagon and competed with bantamweight Song Yadong. The fight promised much excitement as Cejudo's name is synonymous with resilience and skill in the world's fight game.

Unfortunately for Cejudo, the accidental eye poke led to a technical decision win for Yadong. Aljamain Sterling, a good friend of 'Triple C', discussed the many things that went awry during the fight. Sterling, who trained alongside the former bantamweight champion in Bangtao, Thailand, vented his frustrations at the gloves worn during the fight.

'Funk Master' remarked that the gloves did not curve and the fingers kept sticking out, contributing to the accidental eye poke. He took to X and wrote:

"Those stupid effing gloves don’t curve! Idk why it’s taking so long to change it to something better."

Henry Cejudo opens up on eye poke incident with Michael Bisping

Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts regarding the premature end of the fight with Michael Bisping. The difference this time is that 'Triple C' can't see from his left eye, akin to what Bisping himself went through after a vicious head kick from Vitor Belfort knocked out any vision in his right eye in 2013.

Here's what Cejudo said to Bisping in the post-fight octagon interview:

"We're about to be brothers Bisping,.. I—I couldn't—I couldn't see off my, uh, my left. My right's okay, but I think even that last minute when he was chasing me, I didn't know what he was throwing at me. I couldn't—I can't see. I can't see from the left. So, uh, you know, I—I wanted to continue, I continued, but I just—if I can't see, brother, this is going to hurt me."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments in the video below:

