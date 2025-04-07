Aljamain Sterling gives tongue-in-cheek reaction to Henry Cejudo's heroic act of apprehending hit-and-run suspect

Aljamain Sterling has expressed his admiration for Henry Cejudo's act of heroism. Sterling praised Cejudo in a lighthearted manner for apprehending an individual who was attempting to flee after being involved in a hit-and-run case.

Last week, a vehicle traveling at an estimated speed of 80-100 mph collided with Cejudo's neighbor's home in Phoenix, Arizona. The former two-division champion, who was present at the scene, caught the suspect and confined him to the ground until police came.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and shared 'Triple C's' thoughts on the incident. Cejudo said:

''You can see inside this room, if someone was standing in there, they would be dead. All these kids are lucky to be alive. Once they got out I told them, ‘Hey, you guys aren’t going nowhere.’ The owner of this house tried to stop them and said you need to be held accountable. One of them ended up (punching) my neighbor, and that’s when I had to step in.''

He continued:

''Pretty much all my neighbours came in to fight the situation. I ended up lifting him, dropping him, slapped him around a little bit and just pretty much controlled him...If it was a couple hours earlier, someone would be seriously injured.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Impressed by Cejudo's courageous act, Sterling took to X and humorously lauded his former opponent, writing:

''Great job and very selfless. Not all Aladdin’s wear capes!''

As for the MMA scene, Cejudo came back from his retirement at UFC 288 to challenge Sterling, who was the then-bantamweight champion. Unfortunately, the 38-year-old was unable to reclaim his title after suffering a split decision loss.

Cejudo's return was followed by consecutive defeats against Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong at UFC 298 and UFC Seattle respectively.

Henry Cejudo wants to fight one last time before retirement

Henry Cejudo's recent octagon outing at UFC Seattle against Song Yadong ended controversially. Cejudo suffered a technical decision loss as he was deemed unfit to continue after suffering from an accidental eye poke.

Earlier this month, Cejudo spoke to Mike Bohn and opened up about his retirement plans, saying:

''I talked to my wife, and I think this could potentially be my last fight. One more and that’s it. If I can run it back with Song, I would be happy with that. But if it’s not Song, I would like anyone that the UFC’s willing to give me.''

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (42:56):

