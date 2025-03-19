Aljamain Sterling keeps it 100% real about modern hip-hop and lyricism after Playboi Carti criticism: "This ain’t hip-hop young buck"

Aljamain Sterling defended his criticism of Playboi Carti's latest album, 'Music' on social media. The album, released on March 14, has generated significant attention in the hip-hop space.

Ad

However, Sterling voiced his disapproval, implying that the songs do not resemble traditional hip-hop music. Replying to one of his recent posts on X, a fan wrote:

"Old people don’t like Carti music and that’s completely fine."

In response, Sterling shared a video of himself listening to Playboi Carti's album. His expressions suggested that he was not enjoying the music. In the caption to this post, 'Funk Master' doubled down on his stance, stating:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Call me old because I actually like lyrics in my hip-hop. This ain’t hip-hop young buck. This needs its own category and unchecked on my genre lists."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another post, replying to a fan who seemingly agreed with his views on Playboi Carti's album, Sterling elaborated on why he did not like 'Music'.

The fan wrote:

"I listened to Trust. Definitely worth a listen after that debacle."

Sterling responded:

"I agree. I think Trust is the best track on that EP. Overall, I think something is missing from the production or the vocals to give it more life. Unless that’s the vibe you’re going for."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Contrary to Aljamain Sterling's criticism, Playboi Carti's album is "making history" according to streaming platform

Although Aljamain Sterling has repeatedly criticized Playboi Carti's 'Music,' music lovers seem to have received the album well. In a recent post on their official X handle, Spotify shared a statistic showing the same.

The caption to the post read:

Ad

"Carti’s MUSIC is already making history."

The graphic attached with the post read:

"On Friday, March 14, Playboi Carti's MUSIC became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2025 so far."

Expand Tweet

In his review, Mosi Reeves of Rolling Stone gave Playboi Carti's 'Music' a 4-star rating, while concluding that Carti "deepens his Gen Z rap dominance" with this album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.