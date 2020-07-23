Aljamain Sterling lashes out at Petr Yan, labels him as a "paper champion"

UFC Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling has been on an impressive run in the promotion so far and 'The Funkmaster' is the favorite for the next shot at the UFC Bantamweight Title.

Aljamain Sterling didn't waste the opportunity to bash newly crowned Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan, whom the former labeled as a "paper champ" in one of his recent Instagram posts.

Sterling's post can be seen below and the top Bantamweight contender labeled Yan as "Paper Yan":

Aljamain Sterling is currently on the back of a huge win over Cory Sandhagen from UFC 250 in a fight which was confirmed by UFC President Dana White as one that would determine the next Bantamweight Title contender. 'The Funkmaster' won the bout via a first-round submission and the win also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

'The Funkmaster' is on the verge of receiving a title shot after putting together a number of impressive performances in the Octagon and judging by his latest posts, Sterling is definitely giving his best efforts to hype up this Bantamweight Title fight.

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling next for the Bantamweight Title?

At the recently concluded UFC 251 pay-per-view, Petr Yan became the new UFC Bantamweight Champion after he knocked out Jose Aldo in brutal fashion in order to win the 135-pound title, which was initially vacated by Henry Cejudo after his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Yan is now expected to mark his first title defense against Sterling in the near future, but the UFC Bantamweight Division is currently stacked with some top names including the likes of Marlon Moraes, Frankie Edgar, Sean O'Malley, and Cody Garbrandt, among other notable names.

It remains to be seen if UFC will decide on booking a potential title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling in 2020 itself, or if the promotion will wait for a while before confirming the next Bantamweight Title bout in 2021.