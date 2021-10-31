"Did we just watch the greatest title fight of all time?" - Aljamain Sterling, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett and more react to the striking war between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen put on a showdown for the ages as they delivered an instant classic interim bantamweight title fight in the co-main event of UFC 267.
The competitors electrified the Abu Dhabi crowd as they engaged in a 25-minute high-level chess match. Sandhagen found success early on as he used his range and unpredictability to outstrike the former champion. As the fight went on, Yan found his rhythm, connecting with the more powerful shots.
In the end, Yan seemingly secured a rematch with reigning champion Aljamain Sterling by earning a unanimous decision nod. In doing so, he left the Etihad Arena with the interim gold.
Check out how some of the biggest UFC stars reacted to Saturday's barnburner co-featured bout.
Top bantamweights were hyped for Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
Undisputed bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling predicted a Cory Sandhagen victory ahead of UFC 267. However, 'Funk Master' sang a different tune after the fight as he acknowledged Yan as the winner before the official decision was announced.
Sterling, of course, was supposed to be Yan's dance partner instead of Sandhagen. However, the 32-year-old was forced to pull out of the fight after failing to secure medical clearance.
Meanwhile, top-15 contenders Frankie Edgar, Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Pedro Munhoz gave props to their fellow 135-pounders. Edgar called the fight "incredible," while Munhoz used a fire emoji to describe the bout.
UFC stars react to Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
Alexander Volkanovski knows a thing or two about putting on exhilarating fights. He recently defended the UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega in a Fight of the Year candidate at UFC 266.
It's safe to say the the Australian thoroughly enjoyed Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen. After the third round, Volkanovski tweeted:
Lightweight prospect Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has a penchant for putting on entertaining fights. Needless to say, the Englishman was astounded after watching Yan and Sandhagen scrap it out.
Former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler believes he witnessed the best bantamweight fight of all time.
Meanwhile, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad said he needs to see 10 rounds of Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen as he couldn't get enough of the action.
Welterweights Gilbert Burns and Mike Perry also chimed in with their thoughts. Burns did not have much to say to describe his excitement, while Perry took the opportunity to promote his new home, the Bare Knuckle FIghting Championship (BKFC).
