Aljamain Sterling trolls those who doubted him with hilarious social media post

Aljamain Sterling silenced many doubters at UFC 273 after edging out a split-decision victory over Petr Yan in what was an incredibly competitive rematch between the top two bantamweights on the planet.

'The Funkmaster' was quick to turn to social media after his win, tweeting:

"I'm going to need y'all to fill this out and hand it in to me by the end of the work day."

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

#UFC273 #AndStill #TheWeeklyScraps

'The FunkMaster' was successful at making his first title defense after being sidelined for 13 months following neck surgery and the infamous disqualification during the pair's first encounter.

Now riding a seven-fight win streak, Sterling has strongly affirmed himself at the top of the bantamweight pyramid.

As for what's next, it seems we already know the answer. During Sterling's post-fight interview, a certain former champion was mentioned, who was conveniently sitting in the front row.

"T.J Dillashaw where the f*** you at? you next motherf*****."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's full post-fight interview here:

The former bantamweight champion reacted to the decision following the conclusion of the co-main event, saying:

"Well, well... congrats to @funkMasterMMA, COME GET SOME!"

Dillashaw last competed when he beat Cory Sandhagen in a close five-round split decision back in July of last year.

He suffered multiple ligament tears early in the fight but was able to battle through the pain and claw out a victory.

UFC president Dana White told the media at the post-fight press conference the Dillashaw fight would 'probably' be next.

Watch Dana White's full post-fight interview here:

Petr Yan insists 'goal remains the same' after falling short in bantamweight title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Former bantamweight champion Petr 'No Mercy' Yan suffered his first conclusive UFC defeat after Aljamain Sterling controversially edged him out on the scorecard via split decision.

Yan took to Twitter following the loss:

"Life goes on. Goal remains the same! Thanks for the support."

Petr "No Mercy" Yan @PetrYanUFC

Joe Rogan gave Yan the opportunity to share his thoughts on the fight and he said:

"I think I won this fight and I got robbed. I think I won three rounds out of five. I want a rematch."

Watch Petr Yan's full post-fight interview here:

The better part of the fanbase seems to share similar feelings as well as Dana White himself.

It is unknown what will be next for 'No Mercy', but with Dana White claiming TJ Dillashaw will be next, the rubber match between Aljo and Yan may be on ice for the time being.

