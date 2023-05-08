Aljamain Sterling is planning to launch his own line of rum with the help of Conor McGregor, according to recent comments made by Sterling himself.

The idea was brought up during a post-fight media scrum after Sterling's split decision win over Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title at UFC 288. Sterling expressed his admiration for McGregor's successful whiskey brand, Proper 12, and revealed his own plans for launching a rum line.

"I would like to talk to Conor [McGregor] about pursuing my own rum career with my own drink...I'm looking to still launch my own line. I got some stuff lined up. Some designs, some things like that in the works."

Sterling also praised McGregor as a pioneer of the sport and expressed his appreciation for McGregor's congratulatory message after his recent win. Sterling added that he sees launching his own rum brand as a new adventure and a way to set himself up for the future once his UFC career comes to a close.

"Life is about creating new adventures and things like that. Eventually this door [UFC career] is gonna close, I wanna make sure I set myself up. So I do appreciate the words from Conor [McGregor]. I like watching his fight, he's a pioneer of the sport. If you can't respect that guy I don't know what to tell you."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC288 Aljamain Sterling hopes to to enlist Conor McGregor's help with launching his own rum line Aljamain Sterling hopes to to enlist Conor McGregor's help with launching his own rum line 🍹 #UFC288 https://t.co/BMCNVMj0tS

Who's next for bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling?

After his impressive victory over Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling is now looking ahead to his next opponent. In his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'Funk Master' called out O'Malley as his next potential opponent.

Check out the face-off between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley below:

O'Malley has been making a name for himself in the UFC with his impressive striking skills. While 'Sugar' has been calling for a shot at the bantamweight title for a while now, it seems the promotion is finally delivering on those wishes.

The date for the fight is yet to be confirmed, but both fighters seem to be on board for a September showdown. Aljamain Sterling will be looking to further solidify his status as the king of the division with a win over 'Sugar,' while the 28-year-old will be hoping to make a statement by capturing UFC gold in his debut attempt.

Poll : 0 votes