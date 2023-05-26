Aljamain Sterling reacted after discovering what Merab Dvalishvili planned for Sean O'Malley's jacket.

Sterling took to Twitter and reacted to a clip from Dvalishvili's recent interview with Nina Marie-Daniele. The No.1-ranked bantamweight was still wearing O'Malley's jacket UFC 288 and revealed that he plans on wearing it until the upcoming bantamweight title fight.

Dvalishvili said:

"How about this? I'm going to wear this [jacket] until Aljo beat O'Malley...So, I'm keeping this jacket until Aljo beats O'Malley...Maybe we should do collaboration, we should sell [the jacket], your Instagram, my Instagram and we should put this post we are selling this jacket."

'Funk Master' quoted the tweet and reacted to his teammates' plans for 'Sugar's jacket. The reaction was also a reference to his comments directed at UFC president Dana White when he questioned why he doesn't get praised for being awesome like Conor McGregor does, writing:

"Wowwww! Isn’t he awesome?!"

Sterling and O'Malley are scheduled to fight at UFC 292 on August 19th, so the two will likely be going back and forth on social media a lot more until then.

Henry Cejudo offers to weigh in as the backup for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

It appears Henry Cejudo is far from done and still aspires to regain the bantamweight championship.

Cejudo recently offered to serve as the backup fighter for the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. He posted a video to his Twitter account and tagged UFC president Dana White to notify him that he is ready to step in if needed. He also shared a message to No.1-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili:

"Typically, I wouldnt be that type of guy that would do things like that but right now, I don't have the gold around my waist...If I don't get that fight with Sean O'Malley, I will wait for you, Merab, don't worry. And then for your hand stops sitting on your damn thumb, I will wait for you, my dude. I will break you."

