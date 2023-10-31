Aljamain Sterling reacts to witnessing NHL star Adam Johnson's shocking death on live TV

Aljamain Sterling recently reacted to the shocking news of former NHL star Adam Johnson passing away live on television after a freak accident during an Ice Hockey game.

The 29-year-old Minnesota native was fatally injured after getting his throat slit by the skating blade of an opposition player, Matt Petgrave.

Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers in England, who went up against the Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) two days ago. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, immediately after the freak accident occurred and was was pronounced dead.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

Expand Tweet

Given that the incident took place live on television, Adam Johnson's death was a shock to many fans who witnessed the tragedy. It seems former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was among those who were left stunned by what transpired.

Sterling recently took to social media to express his condolences to Johnson's family. The 'Funk Master' reacted to a tweet sharing the news and wrote:

"Insanely tragic to see and witness on LIVE TV. Sorry, his family and loved ones. Truly horrible."

Expand Tweet

As per latest reports, the South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they're investigating the incident and have begun carrying out inquiries. Meanwhile, all EIHL games slated for Wednesday have been postponed.

What did Aljamain Sterling say about speculations that Charles Oliveira was ducking the Islam Makhachev fight?

Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski for the second time at UFC 294 earlier this month. While Makhachev won a hard-fought decision in their first meeting, he secured a dominant first-round knockout this time around.

Makhachev was initially booked to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 294, but the Brazilian was forced to pull out due to an injury suffered during sparring and had to be replaced by 'The Great' on short notice. In the aftermath, many claimed 'Do Bronx' was trying to avoid fighting Makhachev and was overplaying the injury.

However, Aljamain Sterling isn't one of them and defended Charles Oliveira against. Responding to a fan who accused Oliveira of ducking Makhachev, Sterling outlined why it's always unwise to fight with an injury and tweeted:

"All fighters have injuries or problems, bro. Some are worse than others. This is a crazy take. Do you think it's wise/smart to fight with a big cut that was opened up a few days before the fight?"

Expand Tweet

Aljamain Sterling last faced Sean O'Malley in a title fight at UFC 292. The 'Funk Master' lost the bantamweight title via a shocking second-round knockout, which also broke his nine-fight win streak.