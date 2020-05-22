Aljamain Sterling reportedly set for a huge bantamweight fight at UFC 250

Aljamain Sterling

The UFC Bantamweight Division is currently one of the most stacked divisions in the promotion. And, as per reports, a massive bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling has been added to UFC 250.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, it has been confirmed that Sterling and Sandhagen will be squaring off in the Octagon on 6th June, however, the fight won't be contested for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling in the works for UFC 250

Aljamain Sterling is currently on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC and is on the hunt for extending his winning run to five. The 'Funk Master' will reportedly step into the Octagon on 6th June for a clash against Cory Sandhagen at the UFC 250 pay-per-view.

The fight is yet to be confirmed by the promotion but the UFC is reportedly trying their best to put together a stacked card for their next event, considering the amount of success the garnered over the three UFC Jacksonville events.

Similar to Sterling, his reported opponent Cory Sandhagen is on a seven-fight winning streak after having defeated Raphael Assuncao at UFC 241 in August and has been pushing for a big fight in the UFC's Bantamweight Division.

When is UFC 250?

UFC 250 is scheduled for 6th June, 2020 and will mark the return of Amanda Nunes, as 'The Lioness' prepares for a title defense against Felicia Spencer in the main event of the show. The card is also likely to feature Cory Sandhagen against Aljamain Sterling, as per reports.