There has been an ongoing debate surrounding Twitter's move to monetize the blue checkmarks, which has seen Alajamin Sterling lose his.

The social media platform moved to a subscription model called Twitter Blue for users looking to have a blue tick next to their name and feature exclusives like the ability to post longer tweets and videos, and priotity in their replies being seen. A fan took to Twitter to tell the reigning UFC bantamweight champion to pay the fee to get his blue checkmark back.

The fan wrote:

"Pay 8$ Aljo. You need your blue ticker back!"

Sterling quoted the fan's tweet and reposnded to him with an interesting reason as to why. He wrote that he doesn't really feel the need to pay a monthly subscription for a blue checkmark, writing:

"Lol nah. I’m probably the most frugal champion in history. Ask @jakefinemedia"

The MMA filmmaker tagged in 'FunkMaster's tweet replied and confirmed that the bantamweight champion is frugal as he claimed, writing:

"Can confirm. He uses my HBO max account"

When is Alajamain Sterling's next fight?

Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 on May 6.

It will be 'FunkMaster's third title defense against Cejudo, who will be looking to regain the championship he relinquished when he announced his retirement three years ago. He will have an opportunity to make history as a victory would make him the first bantamweight champion with three successful title defenses.

The two have gone back-and-forth in recent months as they continue to generate interest for their fight. The reigning bantamweight champion recently complimented 'Triple C' in a tweet and gave a prediction for how many rounds their fight will last.

He wrote:

"Triple Whoopper isn’t an idiot. I know he’s done his homework and I know he sees the problems that he needs to solve. With that said I finish him in 2."

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA JL Funkmaster💎 @jlwavy @funkmasterMMA Cant wait to see face once he realize you ain’t “easy money” @funkmasterMMA Cant wait to see face once he realize you ain’t “easy money” 💀 https://t.co/P4NaqZyleS Triple Whoopper isn’t an idiot. I know he’s done his homework and I know he sees the problems that he needs to solve. With that said I finish him in 2. twitter.com/jlwavy/status/… Triple Whoopper isn’t an idiot. I know he’s done his homework and I know he sees the problems that he needs to solve. With that said I finish him in 2. twitter.com/jlwavy/status/…

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Sterling and Cejudo meet in the octagon as 'FunkMaster' looks to make history, while 'Triple C' looks to become a two-time bantamweight champion.

Poll : 0 votes