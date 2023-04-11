Current UFC bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling is brimming with confidence as he shares his plans to move up to the featherweight division. Sterling's announcement has been met with excitement and anticipation from fans, who are eager to see what the fighter can achieve in this new weight class.

Despite the challenges that come with moving up in weight, 'Funkmaster' exudes a sense of determination and self-assurance that has come to define his fighting style.

He has outlined a timeline for his transition, indicating that he is already taking steps to prepare for the move and is confident in his ability to succeed in the new category.

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, Aljamain Sterling remarked:

"I think I can give a lot of guys a run for the money in that in the strength department, and especially when it comes to certain things when it comes to leverage and strength. I think I will fight atmost two fights at bantamweight."

The 33-year-old New York native added:

"Then be up off, see how I do with these guys over there and I mean I do a pretty good job in the room just more so just getting acclimated to the weight the strength. And making sure I can compete with those guys."

Check out the entire remarks below:

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is preparing for his upcoming title defense against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, which is set to be the main event of an exciting pay-per-view event slated for UFC 288.

The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and is expected to draw a massive audience of fans from around the world.

Aljamain Sterling latches on to a viral video indicating him gazing at a female journalist

A recent video clip of a past interview featuring Aljamain Sterling and MMA reporter Helen Yee has gone viral on the internet, with sharp-eyed viewers noticing Sterling's seemingly awkward stare towards Yee.

The incident has sparked curiosity and concern among fans, who questioned the UFC bantamweight champion's behavior.

In response to the viral clip, 'Funkmaster' took to Twitter to clarify the situation, stating that he was merely staring at the microphone that had the name of the publication Yee was representing. This explanation has put to rest any doubts or speculations regarding Sterling's actions during the interview:

"I was checking out the microphone, bruv!"

Check out the clarification below:

