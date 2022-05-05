Sean O'Malley has a "genius" approach to fighting, says Aljamain Sterling

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling praised fellow divisional contender 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley for his approach to the fight game.

On the most recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast, Sterling and teammate Al Iaquinta covered various combat sports topics, including his opinion on the social media superstar.

The approach taken by O'Malley has been widely criticized by fans and fighters alike. However, the current champion had some surprisingly lovely words to say:

"I think it's smart, genius... I think he's tough I think he's doing it the right way, he's doing it his way on his terms, he's making good money and he's utilizing the UFC platform and parlaying it into other opportunities for him."

Sterling added that he would love to have taken the same route but was pushed into the top 10 in less than three UFC fights.

Sean O'Malley looks to be taking the step forward most are calling for, as a fight with No.9-ranked Pedro Munhoz seems to be what's next for the 'Sugar.'

Aljamain Sterling feels smoking weed can be "a little bit of an advantage for a fight situation"

Marijuana has always been very prominent in combat sports, but it is no longer looked down upon since its legalization in some countries. Instead, the industry has embraced its benefits, and a select few, like Nate Diaz and Sean O'Malley, have based their entire brand around the drug.

During the most recent episode of The Schmozone podcast, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"I do think it is a little bit of an advantage for a fight situation if it's doing things like, calming your nerves or making things slow down for you, like then we are not competing under the same exact mind frame and all that, like us waking up everyday, just waking up, tha's how we should compete."

Sterling is a vocal advocate against fighters who had cheated in the past, specifically when T.J. Dillashaw popped for PEDs after his fight against Henry Cejudo back in 2019 and is now calling for a fight against the former bantamweight champion.

