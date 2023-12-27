Aljamain Sterling set for December return to combat sports action on UFC Fight Pass: All you need to know

Aljamain Sterling is gearing up for a return to combat sports, but this time on the grappling mats.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is set to go up against Kevin Dantzler in the headline bout of Fury Pro Grappling 8, scheduled for December 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The event will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass.

The upcoming bout marks Sterling's second venture into grappling since relinquishing the 135-pound title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in August. Following that, 'Funk Master' secured a unanimous decision win in a grappling match against UFC veteran Mike Grundy at Polaris 25 in September.

The main card of the grappling event is set to kick off at 8:00 PM ET. Those interested can purchase tickets through the Fury Grappling website, with prices ranging from approximately $65.00 to premium VIP seats priced at around $1000. However, as the event approaches, ticket availability is limited and subject to change.

Meanwhile, the next quarter promises more action for 'Funk Master' as he is set to take on Chase Hooper in a no-gi welterweight grappling bout, headlining ADXC 2 on January 19 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, Sterling is also scheduled to make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar at the historic PPV event, UFC 300, slated for April 13.

Aljamain Sterling unhappy with Sean O'Malley fight PPV figures

Aljamain Sterling appears dissatisfied with the PPV figures stemming from his UFC 292 matchup against Sean O'Malley.

As mentioned earlier, 'Sugar' defeated Sterling by a second-round knockout to claim the UFC bantamweight title. In response to a recent report by MMA Mania, Sterling disclosed that the UFC 292 event experienced unexpectedly low PPV buys.

'Funk Master' expressed some remorse, indicating that he might have accepted the bout with the expectation that O'Malley's presumed star power could have significantly boosted the metrics. He tweeted:

"Context: In hindsight, I should’ve waited. Reality: I didn’t wait. Numbers weren’t the highest PPV I been on as a Champ. Reality: Not my worst PPV pay, but the rush was NOT worth the squeeze in the end. O’Malley’s PPV draw power can rise IF he can keep winning- but impressively, like anyone else. No hate. No salt. Just facts. Good luck to Chito and Sean. Merry Christmas ✌🏾"

