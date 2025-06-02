  • home icon
Aljamain Sterling sets sights on featherweight climb, calls for showdown with top contenders

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Jun 02, 2025 17:37 GMT
UFC 310: Evloev v Sterling - Source: Getty
Aljamain Sterling (pictured) is hungry for his first fight of 2025 and recently called out several big power players at featherweight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Aljamain Sterling has not stepped into the octagon this calendar year, but he is calling out some big names and looking to make waves in the featherweight division.

Sterling has put some standout contenders at featherweight in his crosshairs when he called out the likes of Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega, and Lerone Murphy on X.

Sterling is currently the No.9-ranked contender in the featherweight ranks and is looking to rebound from a setback against the number four-ranked Movsar Evloev.

Looking to book his first fight of 2025 by pointedly calling out some of the heavier hitters in his current weight category, Sterling said:

"Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega, Lerone Murphy. Anyone ready to go? I am ready for a test to follow my dreams. Let's do this!"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Aljamain Sterling offers up thoughts on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Aljamain Sterling is looking to carve out a path toward featherweight gold to become a two-division champion. He recently offered up his thoughts on a former featherweight champion's own attempt to become a titleholder in two UFC weight categories.

This will transpire when Ilia Topuria looks to capture the vacant lightweight strap against former divisional kingpin Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Aljamain Sterling touched on this lightweight title fight during a conversation on The Weekly Scraps podcast. He said:

"We know he [Topuria] can already crack at '45. What is that power going to translate into at 155 and if he can touch Charles the way he hits everybody else, I think it's a bad night and Ilia's a two-division champion. But the grappling department."
He added:

"We haven't seen anyone force the grappling issue against Ilia and I wonder if do Bronx will try to do that to see if he can gas him out and take away some of the pop from his punches. That's the big question mark... I'm leaning towards Ilia. I think that's smart money."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (10:00):

youtube-cover
