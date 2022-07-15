Aljamain Sterling seemingly confirms next title defense will be against T.J. Dillashaw, ensures fans he's going to win

Aljamain Sterling seems to have indicated that T.J. Dillashaw will be his next opponent. The purported bantamweight title bout is slated for UFC 279 per the graphic the reigning titleholder retweeted.

Many theorized this would be the next title bout at 135 pounds and this recent social media action adds some fuel to the fire of these rumors.

Watch the tweet below:

In a quote tweet from @HarveyMcAllist5, Aljamain Sterling said:

"Funk Daddy. Who else???"

This isn't the only hint 'Funk Master' has been giving in recent times that Tyler Jeffrey Dillashaw is next for him on September 10. Sterling posted a clip on his personal YouTube channel, Funk Master MMA. In the video, he posited that his training camp for the former UFC bantamweight champion kicks off this weekend.

Dillashaw aims to become a three-time champion in the weight category if this bout does in fact go down. He would enter rarefied air if he's successful. The only other three-time champion in UFC history is Randy Couture, who accomplished the three-peat at heavyweight.

Sterling will look to notch the sophomore defense of his crown at 135 pounds if this comes to fruition.

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw?

This wasn't the only social media comment that Sterling put out in regards to a Dillashaw clash.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Puro Pinche Sports @PincheSportsPod @funkmasterMMA Stick with the champ! Don’t pick the bum who can’t win without cheating. Dilla-cheat barely won his last fight against the man who the champ made tap out in less than 90 seconds. Easy pick! Let’s go Aljo! @funkmasterMMA Stick with the champ! Don’t pick the bum who can’t win without cheating. Dilla-cheat barely won his last fight against the man who the champ made tap out in less than 90 seconds. Easy pick! Let’s go Aljo! Pill-J won’t be an easy fight, but if and when I take him down, he’ll be in for a long night twitter.com/pinchesportspo… Pill-J won’t be an easy fight, but if and when I take him down, he’ll be in for a long night twitter.com/pinchesportspo…

In a quote tweet responding to @PincheSportsPod, Sterling said:

"Pill-J won’t be an easy fight, but if and when I take him down, he’ll be in for a long night"

Pejoratives like Pill-J and Pillishaw in the aforementioned YouTube video reference TJ Dillashaw's failed drug test. For popping EPO following his UFC flyweight title loss to Henry Cejudo, he received a two-year suspension from the competition.

Dillashaw returned to the fold with a victory over Cory Sandhagen in July 2021 in their UFC Fight Night main event clash.

Aljamain Sterling rides a seven-fight winning streak into this rumored autumn affair. 'Funk Master' is just coming off a pair of victories over Petr Yan at UFC 259 and UFC 273 in March 2021 and April 2022 respectively. Those prize fights saw him claim the strap at 135 pounds and defend it for the first time.

