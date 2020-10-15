Aljamain Sterling tells Petr Yan he is looking forward to choking him unconscious at UFC 256 

The final UFC pay-per-view of the year, UFC 256, will feature a huge UFC Bantamweight Championship fight between reigning champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling. The highly-awaited fight which was in discussion for a while was recently confirmed by UFC President Dana White and will serve as the co-main event of UFC 256.

Petr Yan's first bantamweight title defense will come against Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 256 co-main event on Dec. 12, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/Luk49sPFLE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 14, 2020

As expected, shortly after the announcement was made, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling once again started going back-and-forth against one another on social media.

In the exchange, the challenger also claimed that he will choke the reigning bantamweight champion unconscious.

Aljamain Sterling warns Petr Yan after UFC 256 fight announcement

Aljamain Sterling will finally get his shot at the UFC Bantamweight title by the end of the year, as the 135 pound contender will cross paths with champion Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 256. Sterling defeated fellow surging Bantamweight Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 and has been lobbying for a title shot ever since.

This has led to a number of bristling exchanges between the Sterling and Petr Yan on social media.

In keeping with the trend, Aljamain Sterling sent a stern warning to his rival after Dana White announced the fight to ESPN, threatening to choke him out.

Sterling had initially tweeted out his excitement that he had finally received a title shot at the year-ending pay-per-view but Yan reminded him of the December 2017 date in which he was knocked out cold by Marlon Moraes.

In reply, Sterling claimed that he will enjoy choking out Yan in the knowledge that the Russian fighter will likely not tap out.

Advertisement

Here is what Aljamain Sterling tweeted out:

Or like December 10th, 2015. Where I will choke you unconscious and wait for you to wake up, so I can help you up. It makes me smile to know that you won’t tap. 😈 https://t.co/wLpNPU87VW — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 15, 2020

Aljamain Sterling has been on a dominant run in the UFC Bantamweight division and has racked up five wins in a row in order to earn his shot at the title. Petr Yan, meanwhile, won the vacant UFC Bantamweight championship at UFC 251 after it was initially vacated by Henry Cejudo.

Beating Jose Aldo to win the title, this will be Petr Yan's first title defense.