Aljamain Sterling vs. Chase Hooper grappling match at ADXC 2: When and where is the event taking place?

Since losing his belt to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling will be competing in his third straight submission grappling match on Jan. 19 before his UFC 300 featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar.

Though his last MMA fight took place at bantamweight, Sterling will headline the ADXC 2 fight card against UFC lightweight Chase Hooper. Under the ADXC rule set, the match will take place at welterweight.

The entire card featuring 14 matches will begin at 8 p.m. GST / 4 p.m. GMT at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Along with Sterling and Hooper, the event will feature UFC fighters Rinat Fakhretdinov, Terrance McKinney, and Luana Pinheiro. Former Bellator MMA lightweight Sidney Outlaw will also be on the card, facing McKinney on the main card.

Though no betting odds have been released and Hooper has a significant size advantage, Sterling projects as the favorite in the main event due to his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu accomplishments paired with his MMA experience.

Sterling enters the ADXC 2 matchup off of a controversial decision loss to Kevin Dantzler at Fury Pro Grappling 8.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Chase Hooper preview

Competing in one final grappling match before entering UFC 300 fight camp, Aljamain Sterling will attempt to pick up a win against fellow UFC fighter Chase Hooper at ADXC 2.

Though Hooper has made his name in the UFC, 'The Dream' actually began his combat sports career competing at grappling events. Hooper has continued to participate in jiu-jitsu and grappling matches while on the UFC roster, most recently submitting Clay Guida at Fury Pro Grappling 6.

Since last competing in MMA, Sterling is 1-1 in grappling matches. 'The Funk Master' defeated former UFC fighter Mike Grundy at Polaris 25 before losing memorably to Kevin Dantzler at Fury Pro Grappling 8.

In the loss to Dantzler, Sterling received simultaneous praise from MMA fans and criticism from the Brazilian jiu-jitsu community for his handling of the bout and subsequent result.