Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

It seems highly likely that Aljamain Sterling will be taking on Henry Cejudo in his next UFC outing, with the bout rumored to be aimed for March next year.

Aljamain Sterling is currently the UFC bantamweight champion and will have a natural size advantage against the former flyweight king.

Sterling stands at 171cm tall, which is 8cm taller than Cejudo. The UFC bantamweight champion also has a much longer reach, with Sterling having a reach of 180cm. This is against much larger than Cejudo's reach, with the former flyweight champion only having a reach of 171cm.

Henry Cejudo will also have to overcome a lack of octagon time in recent years, with his latest bout coming back in 2020 against Dominick Cruz. 'Funk Master' has been much more active, recently beating T.J. Dillashaw in May at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev.

Aljamain Sterling also has a better UFC record than Cejudo, with 'Funk Master' currently having 14 wins and 3 losses in the organization. The former flyweight champion is no slouch, also holding an impressive 10-2 record in the UFC.

Sterling is currently on an eight-fight winning streak in the organization, but 'The Messenger' is also on a winning streak in the UFC. Cejudo has won his last six bouts, beating the likes of Wilson Reis, Sergio Pettis, Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes and Dominick Cruz.

When did Aljamain Sterling last lose in the UFC?

Aljamain Sterling has only suffered defeat three times during his professional MMA career, with all of these losses coming under the UFC banner. The American last lost back in 2017 against Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 123.

Morales stopped Sterling in the very first round, with both of his other losses coming via split decision. Raphael Assuncao and Bryan Caraway both managed to defeat 'Funk Master' via split decision, with the two losses coming back-to-back.

Sterling was 12-0 as a professional MMA fighter before facing Bryan Caraway, with the loss coming as a big surprise. However, the UFC bantamweight champion managed to turn this poor form around and is now on an eight-fight winning streak in the organization.

It now seems likely that Aljamain Sterling will face former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in his next outing, with the bantamweight king confirming the potential bout on his podcast.

