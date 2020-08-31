Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, TJ Dillashaw is confident about the fact that upon his return to the Octagon, the bantamweight sensation will once again get his hands on the gold. However, current title contender Aljamain Sterling doesn't think so and is not buying the TJ Dillashaw return hype.

In a recent Instagram post, Dillashaw wrote that his return to the Octagon will be soon and the former bantamweight champion will reclaim what's his, and that is the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Responding to Dillashaw's claims, Aljamain Sterling wrote that he isn't buying any of Dillashaw's tricks and put the former bantamweight champion on notice by stating that there are new kids on the block, referring to the new sensations in the bantamweight division.

Aljamain Sterling further explained that by the term "new kids", he isn't just talking about himself. But also wasn't shy of claiming that if TJ Dillashaw manages to secure 1 or 2 wins under his belt, upon his return, then The Funk Master might just consider giving the former champion a shot at Sterling's throne.

Here is what Aljamain Sterling wrote in response to TJ Dillashaw:

Those tricks are old now man. There’s new kids on the block and I’m not even just talking about me. Win 1-2 fights and then maybe he can have a shot at my throne https://t.co/srrnGyTR9i — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 31, 2020

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that Aljamain Sterling is indeed next in line for a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship and he will be facing newly crowned champion Petr Yan, who defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 251 to win the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title.

TJ Dillashaw's last Bantamweight run and eventual suspension

TJ Dillashaw is a former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion. But in his last Octagon outing, he did lose to Henry Cejudo in a UFC Flyweight Championship bout and that too within just 32 seconds into the first round. Following his loss to Triple C, Dillashaw tested positive for the banned substance EPO, vacated his title, and was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Upon his return to the Octagon, it remains to be seen who TJ Dillashaw will face from the already stacked UFC Bantamweight Division.