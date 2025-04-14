Aljamain Sterling wastes no time calling for Diego Lopes fight in the aftermath of UFC 314

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was quick to call out Diego Lopes. Notably, Lopes sustained a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314.

Sterling decided to permanently move up to featherweight after suffering a knockout loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. So far, he has fought twice in the 145-pound division. The 35-year-old made a winning start against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, but lost to undefeated contender Movsar Evloev at UFC 310.

In a recent post on X, Sterling praised Lopes for his performance at UFC 314 and asserted that he wanted to face the best contenders. He wrote:

"Would love the chance to fight Diego Lopes after he heals up. Great fight and showing for the belt. You are one of the best and I want the best! #UFC314"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Sterling made his UFC debut back in 2014 and has competed 21 times in the promotion, winning 16 of those fights.

Aljamain Sterling shares his reaction to his former opponent's lifestyle changes

Aljamain Sterling recently shared his reaction to Sean O'Malley admitting he has changed his lifestyle following his loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Sterling asserted that changing the things that have made O'Malley successful isn't a wise move. He wrote on X:

"Everyone made such a big thing, 'Oh, he's changing his life'... I'm like, those are the things that technically made you who you are and a champion... It's gotta be some type of method to the madness about the mental mind frame that you have to be in when you're going into the fight."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

