"Aljo and Belal hate is crazy" - Internet reacts to Aljamain Sterling getting booed on the mic by fan at UFC 300 Q&A

Aljamain Sterling unexpectedly faced boos from a fan during the UFC 300 Q&A session for no apparent reason.

As the anticipation grows for the upcoming historic pay-per-view event, several fighters on the lineup fielded questions from fans and the media on Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The panel featured Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Jim Miller, and Sterling.

However, during the event, one fan from the crowd had the opportunity to ask Sterling about his controversial defeat in the grappling match against Kevin Dantzler at Fury Pro 8 last December. While the former UFC bantamweight champion was responding to the question, another person who also had a microphone awkwardly started booing him.

Sterling quickly inquired if the fan was okay, with 'Blessed' also joining in to confront the individual for the booing.

Fans responded to the fan's gimmick with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Aljo and Belal hate is crazy."

Another wrote:

"And this is why we shouldn't be having 'fans' asking questions."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Clout chasing with his friend recording and got booed 💀😂🤣"

"Some mma fans need to be humbled. Crazy disrespect they show to fighters."

'Funk Master' is preparing for his debut fight in the featherweight division against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, set to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Aljamain Sterling sets his sights on Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 300

Aljamain Sterling thinks that a decisive win against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 could propel him ahead of other featherweight contenders and directly into a title bout against Alexander Volkanovski, provided the reigning champion defeats Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb. 17.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Funk Master' stated:

"I want to fight the biggest and baddest dudes. Look, at the end of the day, I think that's what matters the most. How many of those guys were you actually able to beat? How did those fights look? What was your strategy like? My skillset versus his skillset, so there's a lot that goes into it, and that was the fight that made the most sense to me. He's the highest ranked out of the four that they offered."

He added:

"I know that if I beat him the way that I think I'm capable of doing, I think I'm right next in line for a title shot. I don't think that's too far-fetched of a thing. I mean, you look at the guys at the top that already fought for the belt, if Volkanovski wins again, I think the door is wide open."

