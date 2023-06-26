"All for $100 smh" - Gory scene showing Muay Thai fighter Nick Krohn removing broken teeth from mouth guard has fans in awe

MMA fans were treated to a stomach turning experience this weekend after Muay Thai fighter Nick Krohn had to remove his teeth from his mouth guard before continuing on in the next round.

Krohn was competing in the Muay Thai World Cup infront of a packed out crowd of Canadian fans. His opponent was fellow fighter Jake Peacock.

The pair went the distance in a bloody three-round war, during which Nick Krohn demonstrated his fighting spirit between rounds.

In a clip that has since gone viral, coach Eddie Farrell was seen taking the teeth out of Krohn's mouthguard and throwing them away. Farrell then tells his fighter that he "can always get new teeth," after which the fighter rallies and continues on with the bout.

Watch the gory moment here (NSFW warning):

Some fans were left in awe at the video and the fighting spirit of Nick Krohn, whereas others were questioning whether his pay would cover that type of medical cost.

One fan wrote:

"All for $100 smh"

One fans comment

Another fan hoped to see a GoFundMe page set up for Krohn as a way of letting fans help pay for the dental costs he'll likely soon face:

"Is there a gofundme for his teeth?"

Another fans comment

Check out more reactions here:

The rest of the fan reaction

Nick Krohn reacts to fight that sees him lose multiple teeth

Although Nick Krohn showed more heart than most fighters would have in his position, he unfortunately came up short after going the distance against Jake Peacock.

Following the fight and the clip of himself that has gone viral, Krohn updated his fans on Instagram about his health, as well as his thoughts on the fight.

hankfully, the Muay Thai fighter has remained in great spirits and understands that injuries are just a part of the sport. Krohn also once again showed his class by congratulating his opponent on his gutsy performance.

'Wild Child' shared on Instagram:

"I love this life. I wouldn’t change it for anything. True self expression. Traveling the world and fighting. Nothing like it. It’s all about the journey, mine is just getting started. Believe that. I unfortunately didn’t get the Win last night after a 3 round war. It’s apart of the game. All the love to my opponent @jake_leestriking. Blessed to have shared the ring with you sir.

"On to the next! @eddie_fightingfarrell and @brooke_fightingfarrell (and Flame) thank you for always being here with me the whole way. You guys have made me believe in myself more than I ever knew how. Heading back home now to @tulummuaythai where my family is waiting for me."

Poll : 0 votes