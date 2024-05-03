"All the belts all the same time" - Smilla Sundell shares her lofty three-sport aspirations in ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell believes she has the talent to hoist three world titles at the same time.

'The Hurricane', of course, is a big fan of her teammate Stamp Fairtex, who became the first ONE athlete to win world titles in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Sundell thinks she can one-up the reigning atomweight MMA world champion by winning those belts simultaneously.

The 19-year-old prodigy told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"I've started training in MMA now, and I would like to have all the belts at the same time."

Smilla Sundell's lofty dream came at the heels of ONE's introduction of the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The Swedish athlete already wants the victor of the upcoming clash between Anissa Meksen and her former foe Jackie Buntan.

Moreover, Sundell's towering frame and insane striking skills will make her a formidable MMA athlete.

The Fairtex Traning Center star should pose an intriguing match-up for strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan, or perhaps even Stamp if she can dethrone 'The Panda' at ONE 168: Denver.

Smilla Sundell loses her belt on the scales, will fight Natalia Diachkova at catchweight

Unfortunately for Smilla Sundell, her three-sport aspirations have hit a snag after she came in 1.5 pounds overweight for her ONE Fight Night 22 main event tilt against Natalia Diachkova.

As a result, 'The Hurricane' was stripped of the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. The bout will still push through at catchweight (126.5 pounds) but only Diachkova will be eligible to win the world title, per Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA.

This striking extravaganza will take place in a matter of hours inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 22 free of charge live on US Primetime.