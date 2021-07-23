"All he has is the boxing" - KSI explains why he has been unable to fight Jake Paul

Over the past few months, KSI has made it known that he is willing to fight fellow YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match. However, during his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, KSI explained why he hasn't been active in the world of boxing.

While speaking with Jake's brother Logan Paul, KSI said that he currently has a lot going on, especially with his musical career. Whereas all Jake Paul has is boxing and is wholly focused on one aspect.

"Jake Paul's there like, 'Oh, you're ducking me, this this, that that...' But I'm like, bro, I've got so much going on. All he has is the boxing, I'm doing that on top of all these other things."

Lol.



KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin.



I guess “music tours” and “COVID” were only in the way of him fighting me



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

KSI also said he is willing to fight Austin McBroom first and has made it clear that he wants to do so before fighting Jake. However, the British YouTuber hasn't come to terms with McBroom either. KSI also remains unsure of when he can fight, as a lot is going on with his musical career at the moment.

"Yeah, so I've said I wanna fight Austin but I still haven't said, 'Oh this is when I'm doing it'. I still don't know when I can actually fight because bro, because I just have so much going on with the music."

Watch the video below:

KSI and Jake Paul have been on very different paths in boxing

KSI and Jake Paul have made it clear that they want to face each other in a boxing match. However, ever since KSI's victory over Logan Paul in the rematch between the two, the British YouTuber has been largely inactive with his boxing.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has gone 3-0 in his boxing career and will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August. The fight is arguably going to be Paul's most challenging task to date. It remains to be seen if Paul can get past 'The Chosen One' after already having beaten former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his last fight.

47 DAYS! Sunday August 29th. pic.twitter.com/OOE7BJVqVa — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 13, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari