“All fighters are skilled” - Prajanchai shares his thoughts on what separates him from the competition

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said as far as skills he is not too different from other fighters. He, however, believes that inherent talent, including feel for the game, is where he separates himself. The reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king shared this is an interview with The ONE podcast, highlighting how apart from developing the needed skills in competing, the true fighter in him has allowed him to have a lot of success in his martial arts career.

Prajanchai said:

"Actually, I'm not that skilled. I think all fighters are skilled. For me, it's not about who's more skilled - all fighters are already skilled. It's about whether you have natural talent or developed skills that make you better."

Prajanchai has achieved quite a lot in nearly two decades of competing, the last four years under ONE Championship. In the 'Home of Martial Arts.' he has compiled a near-perfect record of 7-1 while winning the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles along the way.

Prajanchai says he is open to moving up to flyweight

Prajanchai has dominated in his traditional lane of strawweight in ONE Championship and is now open to taking on a new challenge by competing in flyweight.

He spoke about it in an interview with INN Sports earlier this year, citing that maintaining weight in the 125-pound division has become more challenging nowadays but that he is still assessing how to go about it.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout said:

“I’m considering it (moving up to flyweight). However, for now, I’ll focus on the strawweight division. Maintaining weight in this division is becoming challenging, but I’m managing it. Considering my physique, moving up in weight might be more disadvantageous than advantageous.”

In the event he does move to flyweight, Prajanchai is not going to be short on top-caliber opponents with the presence of the likes of fellow Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon as well as Takeru Segawa, Nakrob Fairtex and rising stars Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali.

