  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “All fighters are skilled” - Prajanchai shares his thoughts on what separates him from the competition

“All fighters are skilled” - Prajanchai shares his thoughts on what separates him from the competition

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 15, 2025 17:49 GMT
Double ONE world champion Prajanchai -- Photo by ONE Championship
Double ONE world champion Prajanchai -- Photo by ONE Championship

Double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said as far as skills he is not too different from other fighters. He, however, believes that inherent talent, including feel for the game, is where he separates himself. The reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king shared this is an interview with The ONE podcast, highlighting how apart from developing the needed skills in competing, the true fighter in him has allowed him to have a lot of success in his martial arts career.

Ad

Prajanchai said:

"Actually, I'm not that skilled. I think all fighters are skilled. For me, it's not about who's more skilled - all fighters are already skilled. It's about whether you have natural talent or developed skills that make you better."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Prajanchai has achieved quite a lot in nearly two decades of competing, the last four years under ONE Championship. In the 'Home of Martial Arts.' he has compiled a near-perfect record of 7-1 while winning the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles along the way.

Prajanchai says he is open to moving up to flyweight

Prajanchai has dominated in his traditional lane of strawweight in ONE Championship and is now open to taking on a new challenge by competing in flyweight.

Ad

He spoke about it in an interview with INN Sports earlier this year, citing that maintaining weight in the 125-pound division has become more challenging nowadays but that he is still assessing how to go about it.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout said:

“I’m considering it (moving up to flyweight). However, for now, I’ll focus on the strawweight division. Maintaining weight in this division is becoming challenging, but I’m managing it. Considering my physique, moving up in weight might be more disadvantageous than advantageous.”
Ad

In the event he does move to flyweight, Prajanchai is not going to be short on top-caliber opponents with the presence of the likes of fellow Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon as well as Takeru Segawa, Nakrob Fairtex and rising stars Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications