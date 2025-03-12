"All hopped up on TRT and THC" - Marxist commentator reveals why he turned on JRE, cites Joe Rogan's take on dictator

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan has a huge fan base in the combat sports community. However, he has also attracted criticism, particularly for his stance on socio-political matters.

Popular Marxist commentator Edward Liger Smith recently criticized Rogan for his stance on Che Guevara. The 57-year-old has often called the revolutionary a 'mass murderer,' and Smith finds double standards in it.

In a recent social media post, Smith admitted he was a fan of Rogan and never missed an episode of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. However, his thoughts changed after he read the autobiography of the Argentine revolutionary.

In a video on X, Smith said:

"The man [Che Guevara] had the ultimate dedication to his cause, which was the cause of overthrowing Cuba's U.S.-backed gangster puppet dictator and giving their people a better standard of life. So I'm not gonna listen to some guy [Joe Rogan] who's all hopped up on TRT and THC tell me that I'm not allowed to wear my Che Guevara shirt"

The 27-year-old noted Rogan had no qualms about hosting military personnel who had killed people in the Middle East, solely for oil, but had problems against Guevera for killing his enemies in war against a dictator.

Check out Edward Liger Smith's comments below [0:37]:

Joe Rogan explains why communism is not practical

Joe Rogan has always been a staunch critic of communism as a socio-political ideology. On episode #1934 of his acclaimed podcast with Lex Fridman as the guest, the 57-year-old made his feelings known about the matter.

On the podcast, Fridman mentioned Marx's theory that capitalism is a temporary state, while the perfect place to be is perfect communism. Rogan disagreed, saying:

"I don't think that works with humans. Because I think part of what makes us achieve and do these things, and even make life better and safer for everybody is that we're constantly looking to do better than the people before us. Because you get rewarded for doing better."

Rogan claimed people won't be innovative if there is no competition, and that capitalism will foster such innovations. On the contrary, Rogan believes communism will curb people's motivation:

"If you don't have any competition at all, [if there's] no competition and everyone just has money and we all just sit around and wait, there's no need for innovation because you can't get ahead. There's no need for creating a new Apple because you don't make any money doing that, so you're not going to do it.," Rogan added.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:02:35):

