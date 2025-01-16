“All in with Johan” - Fans geared up for impending barnburner between young guns Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Rising Muay Thai stars Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan are pitted against each other in a marquee showdown later this month and fans are expecting a highly competitive showdown.

'Jojo' and 'Panda Kick' are featured in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a clash of new-generation fighters who have considerably turned heads in ONE Championship with their explosive skill sets.

The promotion recently further drummed up interest in the match by posting a carousel of videos on Instagram of the fighters' highlight performances.

Check out the post below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sure enough, fans' appetite was whetted by the post. moving them to share their thoughts in the comments section. Below are what some of them wrote:

"I'm all in with Johan! Dont ask me which one," a fan cleverly wrote as he masked his indecision on which one to root for.

All in for Johan.

"Wow! Their tactics also quite same & not only name 😅," another pointed out.

Cut on the same cloth?

One fan, meanwhile, made his choice clear, going for Johan Ghazali with the win, writing:

"Ghazali for the win!!!🙌🏼"

Ghazali for the win

Below are screenshots of what others had to say, including how the contest is a toss-up:

A toss-up of a match

ONE 170 will be the first numbered event of ONE Championship for the new year and is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan packing momentum heading into ONE 170

Heading into their showdwon at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, both Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan are packing momentum from spectacular knockout victories they fashioned in their respective previous matches.

Ghazali swung back to the win column in his last match at ONE 168 in September in the United States. The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate scored an opening-round KO win over Mexican Josue Cruz.

The win was a bounce-back for Johan Ghazali, who absorbed his first defeat in ONE back in June at the hands of veteran Vietnamese fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat. It also improved his record in the promotion to 6-1, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Estupinan, meanwhile, also was potent in knocking out Moroccan opponent Zakaria El Jamari in the seocnd round of their showdown at ONE Fight Night 25 in October. It was his fourth victory in as many matches since making his debut in May last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.