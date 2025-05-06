"All that matters" - Fans loving Kongthoranee's heartwarming embrace with his son after after losing to Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Father's Day may be happening next month, but Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has already shown the world what it means to be a devoted dad — even in the face of adversity. The rising Thai star suffered a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to Nong-O Hama in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch, which headlined ONE Fight Night 31 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 2.

Despite the disappointment, Kongthoranee held his composure as he exited the legendary venue, embracing his young son in a heartfelt moment. Fighting back tears, he kissed the boy and gently reassured him that everything would be okay.

Check out the touching moment uploaded by ONE Championship on its official Instagram account:

Fans couldn't help but get emotional in the comments section of the video posted above:

Kongthoranee entered the second encounter with Nong-O looking to silence critics after scoring a razor-thin split decision win over his Thai compatriot in their initial duel this past February.

However, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was determined to rewrite history. This time, Nong-O unleashed his trademark power-packed offense, turning the tables on Kongthoranee to emerge victorious on the scorecards.

Kongthoranee gets a pat on the back from Nong-O

Nong-O Hama may have won the battle this time around, but he readily conceded that Kongthoranee pushed him to deliver his best performance at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Thai striking icon said this in his post-fight interview with ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson:

"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because everyday, we train hard... I know he's very strong and a young boy. And he trains at PK Saenchai Gym."

