"All the Nurmagomedovs pulling out" - Said Nurmagomedov pulling out of UFC Nashville shortly after Umar Nurmagmedov creates frenzy among fans

News that Said Nurmagomedov has pulled out of his fight with Raoni Barcelos, originally scheduled for UFC Nashville on August 5th, has come to light.

Nurmagomedov has been replaced by Kyler Phillips. This was shortly after fellow Dagestani, Umar Nurmagomedov also withdrew from his fight against Cory Sandhagen, which was set to main-event the UFC Nashville card.

Although Said Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov are not related, they do share a last name. Furthermore, they also share a last name with Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest fighters the UFC has ever seen.

Early in his career, Khabib also had issues with weight on some occassions. He also suffered injuries, which led to him pulling out of a number of bouts. Umar, who is Khabib's cousin, and Said pulling out one after the other in quick succession prompted a number of reactions from fans.

User @olekhre referenced this, and said:

Olek @olekhre @mma_orbit @TeamIridiumISA Shock all the Nurmagomedovs pulling out as always

@joaocarvalho_19 concurred, saying:

Joao Carvalho @joaocarvalho_19 @mma_orbit @TeamIridiumISA Damn man they really love pulling out

@TheUFCAnalyzer hilariously added:

UFC Analyzer @TheUFCAnalyzer @mma_orbit @TeamIridiumISA How do Nurmagomedovs reproduce with all these pull outs

@Cscrossley92 alleged that the back-to-back withdrawals were a result of USADA violations:

Concrossley @Cscrossley92 @mma_orbit @TeamIridiumISA Both pulling out on same day, this smells of USADA violations

@BoogieBetts also alluded to the idea that it was a bit suspicious for both Said Nurmagomedov and Umar to withdraw so quickly in succession.

Boogie Bets @BoogieBetts @mma_orbit @TeamIridiumISA Nurmagomedovs up to something fishy eh

User @SOSmoot83121722 said:

Puffy Phinghers☦️ @SOSmoot83121722 @mma_orbit @TeamIridiumISA That last name is now synonymous with pull out wtf

Said Nurmagomedov's withdrawal follows Umar pulling out of Sandhagen bout, with a replacement in the works

Said Nurmagomedov was replaced by Kyler Phillips, but it looks like the UFC is yet to finalize a replacement for the main event. In the headliner, Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov were set to throw down, but Umar was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Since then, Umar has shared a video of him sustaining the injury.

Check it out here:

Many names have been thrown into the hat to replace Umar against Sandhagen. Dominick Cruz, Rob Font, Adrian Yanez and Chris Gutierrez have all come up as potential replacements. That being said, no official statement has been made as of yet.