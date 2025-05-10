“All my siblings did” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee admits he really wanted to get a first-round finish in his ONE debut 

Competing in ONE Championship isn’t just a career move for Adrian Lee - it's a family tradition.

He’s the youngest of the famed Lee siblings, following in the footsteps of Christian Lee, Angela Lee, and the late Victoria Lee, each of whom made their names under the ONE banner with dominant finishes and world titles. So when Adrian made his debut, the pressure was more than just professional.

That's why he looks back at his debut fight with a tinge of disappointment due to a failed self-expectation:

"But, you know, I was pretty upset that I couldn't get a first-round finish because, you know, all my siblings did," he said in a video he posted on his Youtube channel.

That said, he knew it was a good night:

"But, you know, it was okay as long as I got in there, got the job done, that was all that mattered. You know, that's all that mattered to me."

Watch the full video below:

Adrian Lee says his ONE debut will forever be a core memory: “One of the best things that has ever happened in my life”

Despite not getting a first-round submission that night, Adrian Lee’s debut still left a lasting mark. As the youngest member of the Lee fighting family, just stepping into the Circle as his siblings did was something he’d dreamed about for years.

"Just three months after that match was when I signed with ONE Championship," he said. "And that was truly one of the best things that has ever happened in my life, you know. I still remember the day how excited I truly was because all three of my older siblings were in ONE Championship."

Now, three fights into his contract, Adrian's shaping up to be just as promising as the other Lee children.

Watch the highlights of his debut fight below:

