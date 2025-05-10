  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “All my siblings did” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee admits he really wanted to get a first-round finish in his ONE debut 

“All my siblings did” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee admits he really wanted to get a first-round finish in his ONE debut 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 10, 2025 07:37 GMT
Adrian Lee smiles brightly in the Circle
Adrian Lee smiles brightly in the Circle

Competing in ONE Championship isn’t just a career move for Adrian Lee - it's a family tradition.

Ad

He’s the youngest of the famed Lee siblings, following in the footsteps of Christian Lee, Angela Lee, and the late Victoria Lee, each of whom made their names under the ONE banner with dominant finishes and world titles. So when Adrian made his debut, the pressure was more than just professional.

That's why he looks back at his debut fight with a tinge of disappointment due to a failed self-expectation:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But, you know, I was pretty upset that I couldn't get a first-round finish because, you know, all my siblings did," he said in a video he posted on his Youtube channel.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

That said, he knew it was a good night:

"But, you know, it was okay as long as I got in there, got the job done, that was all that mattered. You know, that's all that mattered to me."
Ad

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee says his ONE debut will forever be a core memory: “One of the best things that has ever happened in my life”

Despite not getting a first-round submission that night, Adrian Lee’s debut still left a lasting mark. As the youngest member of the Lee fighting family, just stepping into the Circle as his siblings did was something he’d dreamed about for years.

Ad
"Just three months after that match was when I signed with ONE Championship," he said. "And that was truly one of the best things that has ever happened in my life, you know. I still remember the day how excited I truly was because all three of my older siblings were in ONE Championship."
Ad

Now, three fights into his contract, Adrian's shaping up to be just as promising as the other Lee children.

Watch the highlights of his debut fight below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications