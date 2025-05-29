All-Thai showdown featuring Seksan and Muangthai locked in for ONE Friday Fights 114

An epic Muay Thai showdown between fan-favorites Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai has officially been added to ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27. Their 140-pound showdown should be all gas and no brakes as these high-octane warriors seek to add another majestic win to their legendary careers inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seksan, of course, needs no introduction. 'The Man Who Yields To No One' has captured plenty of world titles and impressed throughout his career while competing in famed stadiums across the country.

The 36-year-old veteran brought that same energy, zeal and fire into his ONE Championship campaign, where he has racked up an 8-0 record in his debut year competing in ONE Friday Fights.

Apart from a pair of impressive highlight-reel finishes over Sean Clancy and Isaac Araya, what stood out the most about Seksan was his ability to trade leather at a ferocious pace, as well as his iron chin.

He has produced several three-round wars against the likes of Amir Naseri, River Daz, Karim Bennoui and Nathan Bendon before earning a ticket to make his American primetime debut against fellow legend Liam Harrison at ONE 168: Denver.

Needless to say, Seksan delivered big time inside the sold-out Ball Arena in September last year.

The 2015 Sports Authority of Thailand Fighter of the Year put 'Hitman' to sleep near the midway point of round two for victory number 202 in his career - and a US$50,000 performance bonus to boot.

Most recently, the multi-time world champion suffered his second loss in the promotion to Asa Ten Pow at ONE Fight Night 30 in April. He's eager to bounce back and remind the world why he truly is 'The Man Who Yields To No One' against a familiar foe at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Seksan will be up against a fighter who's eager for redemption

Standing across Seksan on fight night inside the Mecca of Muay Thai is none other than Muangthai PK Saenchai. The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate will lock horns with the Or Kwanmuang warrior for the fifth time in search of his first win in their series.

'Elbow Zombie' lost all four of their meetings via decision in a rivalry that dates back to May 2015, but he's evolved tremendously since and could prove to be a far more difficult test for Seksan now.

The former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion was last in action at ONE Friday Fights 100. He put on a vintage display to bag a third-round TKO win over Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov in the main event.

He will be on the hunt for his 207th career win against Seksan, and while it may not be easy, he'll be more than ready to go into deep waters to ensure results go his way on June 27.

More fights will be added to ONE Friday Fights 114 in the coming weeks.

