"Allowing athletes to juice" - Joe Rogan and Bo Nickal discuss "Enhanced Games" where athletes use steroids under supervision

Joe Rogan recently welcomed Bo Nickal on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), and the two spoke on a variety of subjects, from the fight game, to Nickal's personal life and experiences.

A few minutes into their conversation, Nickal told Rogan a story about a rival that had previously "smoked" him, but fell short at the world championships, where they had stringent testing methods for performance enhancing drugs.

In response, Joe Rogan said:

"Have you ever heard of the Enhanced games? It's a thing they're trying to do, where I guess what they're doing is they're allowing athletes, and they're going to do it at the same time as the olympics, they're allowing athletes to juice. They're doing it supposedly responsibly, with doctors involved, and they're trying to break all the records."

Bo Nickal then gave his approval for the concept behind the "Enhanced games," saying:

"I like it. I like that, let's do it and let's be honest about it, like, yo, this is the deal, this is what we do, let's freaking see how far we can go, because, I don't know, that stuff is interesting to me."

Check out their conversation here (4:25):

The pair do bring up an interesting point about transparency. Juicing in secret may lead to one athlete having an unfair advantage over another - an issue that the "Enhanced games" address. That being said, there are numerous health risks and so, it's unclear how successful such a competition would be.

Bo Nickal talks to Joe Rogan about the evolution of MMA

Despite his stardom, Bo Nickal is a newcomer to MMA, and is arguably one of the most promising talents of this generation. During his JRE appearance (32:30), he outlined how he thinks MMA has evolved over time.

He said:

"You see guys where you have this one thing, like Khabib, this one thing, his grappling, is so outrageous. But, everything else is like freaking world class. That's where I think it's getting. Now these guys that have one thing can kinda overwhelm and overpower somebody in a certain area, but everything else is like not as good, but better than average."