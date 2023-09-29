Allycia Hellen Rodrigues runs into Smilla Sundell ahead of fight: “She actually looks much bigger now”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is headed into one of the biggest fights of her career, literally and figuratively.

The Brazilian mom-champ is set to face towering Swedish sensation ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Watch the full interview below:

Rodrigues is giving up a huge height and reach advantage to the 18-year-old Sundell, who is the youngest world champion in ONE Championship today. The two ran into each other in Singapore before their fight, and Rodrigues was taken aback by ‘The Hurricane’s massive size.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview during fight week, Rodrigues talked about Sundell’s physical prowess.

Rodrigues said:

“Yes, I did see Smilla earlier. But I have actually met her before. I’ve known her for a little while, she actually looks much bigger now than when I first met her. I have a lot of respect for her. I think we both train really well.”

ONE Fight Night 14 is a stacked card, featuring the promotion’s best female athletes across multiple fight disciplines, including Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu/submission grappling.

Rodrigues is excited to feature in this spectacular event and help inspire millions of women around the world who will be watching.

The Brazilian phenom added:

“I feel prepared, I feel really ready. I’m really happy to be back in Singapore, especially to fight on this card with three belts on offer for women. So I’m very excited.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live on Friday, September 29, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.