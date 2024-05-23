"Almost ready for the Octagon" - Fans and fighters react as a "ripped" Joe Rogan lands multiple leg kicks on 130-pound bag

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has surprised fans with a recent Instagram post showcasing his impressive striking skills. The video has sparked a wave of reactions, with many praising his kicking technique and speculating about a potential return to fighting.

The 56-year-old Rogan, known for his commentary and podcasting, is a former taekwondo competitor with a background in kickboxing. However, he transitioned to comedy earlier in life. After recovering from a knee injury, Rogan recently shared a video of himself delivering powerful punches and kicks to a heavy bag.

He captioned the post:

“Went without kicking for a whole year to deal with a knee injury and thanks to @ways2well it’s now 100% pain free. The video of me hitting that bag was yesterday, and in the past if I did that the next day my knee would be sore, but today I feel absolutely perfect. That bag is 130 pounds and the amount of torque generated by kicking full blast is just insane. It’s one of my favorite things to do and the best way ever to release stress”

Check out the clip below:

The internet erupted with praise for Rogan's technique and power.

One fan wrote:

"Almost ready for the Octagon"

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm commented directly on the video, acknowledging the force behind Rogan's kicks.

“Boom!!!! Nobody wants to be at the receiving end of those kicks.”

Another fan playfully urged Rogan to challenge YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul after his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson:

"Fight Jake Paul in his comeback after Mike destroys him."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan's recent video clip

Joe Rogan shares his prediction for upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson. The July 20 bout has sparked controversy due to the 31-year age gap, with many concerned about Tyson's health.

On his podcast, Rogan claimed Tyson has a chance if he can recapture some of his former glory.

"It's weird that we're even talking about that the guy from Disney is gonna fight Mike Tyson, the YouTube kid. If Tyson can have a flashback to the glory days, if there's just a moment where he just sees a combination and empties it on him, that would be wild to watch."

Rogan suggested that even a fraction of 'Iron Mike's' prime physical ability would be enough:

"If he's physically capable of recapturing 70% of what he used to do, just dealing with that, just dealing with that, with probably 90% of the power. 70% of physical ability and 90% of the power because the power is not gone, you see it when he hits a bag. The power is there, 100%."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

