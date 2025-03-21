“Always trying to elevate my game” - Jonathan Di Bella says he’s evolved for Sam-A world title duel at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella is leveling up his game ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ONE 172: Taekru vs. Rodtang will feature five massive ONE world title clashes, including a showdown between Di Bell and Sam-A for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Coming off a big bounce-back victory over Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26 in December, the Canadian-Italian kickboxer has been hard at work evolving in the gym to properly prepare for one of the biggest tests of his career thus far.

"We're always trying to be better than the last fight," Di Bella told ONE. "We can't say too much, but we're always trying to elevate my game every camp. Every camp, we always add some new things and try to be better than the last camp."

Thus far, Di Bella has only come up short once in his run with ONE Championship—that coming against reigning two-sport king Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

But if he can score a win over Sam-A, he'll guarantee himself a rematch with the Thai superstar.

Jonathan Di Bella refuses to look past Sam-A while in pursuit of a rematch with Prajanchai

While Jonathan Di Bella knows full well that a win over Sam-A will take him right to a sequel scrap with Prajanchai—something he desperately wants.

However, the former ONE world champion refuses to look past one of the most decorated and experienced fighters in ONE history.

"I have to get past Sam-A. My focus is on Sam-A, for sure, 100 percent," Di Bella said. "If I don't beat Sam-A, I don't get Prajanchai. I gotta focus on Sam-A, but that fight means a lot to me.

"That's the unification we gotta get done, you know? My only loss is him and I just want to get it back."

Overall, Di Bella is 3-1 under the ONE banner with wins over Zhang Peimian, Danial Williams, and the aforementioned Rui Botelho.

If he can snag a win over a 375-win veteran like Sam-A, it would be a huge feather in the cap of Di Bella—not to mention making him a ONE world champion for the second time in his young career.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

