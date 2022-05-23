"Honestly didn’t know I held the triangle that long" - Alyse Anderson apologizes to Asha Roka after ONE 157 bout

At ONE 157, 'Lil Savage' Alyse Anderson submitted Asha Roka by way of first-round triangle choke. After the atomweight fight, the jiu-jitsu blue belt apologized to her opponent for holding the choke longer than she had intended.

She apologized for this and 'Knockout Queen' Roka accepted, saying this was not a big deal at all. In a video shared on Instagram, Anderson said:

"After watching the replay, I honestly didn’t know I held the triangle that long. I was still in a daze from her punch and knee to my head and I didn’t feel her tap or the ref signaling it was over. I'm glad I got to apologize in person. I’m very sorry [Asha Roka] thank you [ONE Championship] and [Chatri Sityodtong] for these opportunities."

Anderson, in her post-fight interview, said that fighters are instructed to hold the submission until the referee intervenes. She also added that Roka hit a lot harder than she had initially exptected.

'Knockout Queen' Roka may have lost this bout but certainly lived up to her nickname. Anderson said she packed a powerful punch, so much so that she was dazed when the triangle choke was applied.

Alyse Anderson on victory

In her post-fight victory speech, US-born Alyse Anderson dedicated her victory to her late grandparents. She went on to thank ONE Championship for the opportunity as well.

“I lost my grandparents in 2019 and 2020 and I fought for them tonight. In memory of them and my family back home in Michigan. I know they’re watching me and really proud of me. Thank you ONE for this opportunity. I really hope it’s worthy of a bonus cause I worked my a** off for this moment.”

Anderson lost her ONE debut in 2021 and has now earned a victory in the ONE circle. 'Lil Savage' now moves up in the rankings for the competitive women's atomweight division in ONE Championship and will likely be back later this year.

On Instagram after the fight, Anderson also thanked all of her supporters, saying:

"I DID IT!!! First round triangle submission! I couldn’t do it without the support from everyone!"

