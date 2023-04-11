Alyse Anderson didn’t hesitate to sign the dotted line against Stamp Fairtex

Alyse Anderson never once hesitated to sign on the dotted line for an atomweight clash with No. 1 ranked contender Stamp Fairtex.

On May 5, ‘Lil Savage’ will step inside the Circle for the biggest opportunity of her career thus far, as she squares off with fan-favorite and former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anderson revealed that she was 100% on board for the high-stakes atomweight matchup as soon as it was offered to her.

“I said yes right away,” Anderson revealed. “Because she's the number one contender. I’m not ranked. I didn't care at all. That's a great opportunity. What better way to get in the rankings and to climb the rankings than to beat number one?”

A win over Fairtex will not only move Anderson to the top of the promotion’s atomweight rankings, but it could very well put her in line for a ONE world title opportunity.

As ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong eyes implementing an interim atomweight world title, we already know one woman who has earned an opportunity to compete for it.

No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee earned her third-straight win inside the Circle last month, besting Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8. As a result, ‘Hamzzang’ will likely find herself squaring off with the winner of Alyse Anderson vs. Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp will go into the bout determined to get another crack at the ONE atomweight world title after coming up short in her lone MMA world title bid.

Running through the competition during the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament in 2021, Stamp squared off with reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. Nearly finishing Lee in round one, the ‘Unstoppable’ champion survived and scored her eighth career submission victory in round two.

A win over Alyse Anderson could secure Stamp an opportunity at the interim title, leading to an eventual rematch with Angela Lee.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

