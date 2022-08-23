“He's going to be more patient” - Alyse Anderson sees teammate Adriano Moraes submitting Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship atomweight fighter Alyse Anderson has weighed in on the highly anticipated showdown between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson headlining ONE on Prime Video 1.

Adriano Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' fought last year with the Brazilian walking away with an incredible knockout victory. Later this week, MMA legend Johnson will look to avenge this loss and take the ONE Flyweight World Championship with him.

Anderson and 'Mikinho' have spent some time training together at the American Top Team. The US-born fighter said that since their previous fight last year, the 33-year-old Brazilian has improved his game.

In an interview with ONE, 'Lil Savage' said:

"He and I trained together, like very little, but there's just like us together, because I'm mostly with the girls, but he always is with the little guys, which is like, right next to where we train. So I do get to watch him a lot."

He added:

"And I feel like he's going to be more composed going into this fight because of his experience and with his training has just, he's gotten more confident in himself and also like, he's been training with all these killers."

Alyse Anderson predicts the end of Adriano Moraes vs Johnson II

Their first fight in 2021 ended in a stunning knockout which changed the landscape of MMA. Until then, MMA legend Johnson had never lost via KO or submission. It was the first time anyone had finished him in his professional MMA career.

In their rematch, Anderson said Adriano Moraes will submit Johnson and retain the flyweight throne. She said:

"His technique has gotten better. So I feel like he's going to be more patient and I do see him finding a finish in this fight again. He also has very slick jiu-jitsu. You know, we saw his last fight it was jiu-jitsu. So I do see possibly a submission win because he has very, very good jiu-jitsu."

Even the ONE Flyweight World Champion himself has his eyes on a submission win for this bout. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting ONE on Prime Video 1 where Moraes will look to defend his crown once again when he faces Demetrious Johnson on August 26. A submission stoppage would be another historic moment for Adriano Moraes ‘Mikinho'.

The ONE Flyweight World Title will be on the line at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. It will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Can



| August 26 | Tickets bit.ly/ONEFN1 Almost took his head offCan @MightyMouse dethrone Adriano Moraes and claim the ONE Flyweight World Title? #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | August 26 | Tickets Almost took his head off 😱Can @MightyMouse dethrone Adriano Moraes and claim the ONE Flyweight World Title?#ONEonPrimeVideo1 | August 26 | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEFN1 https://t.co/BS074SqndH

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh