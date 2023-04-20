Alyse Anderson wants to ruin Stamp Fairtex’s US debut at ONE Fight Night 10

American atomweight fighter Alyse Anderson will look to be a 'rude’ host to Stamp Fairtex when the Thai superstar makes her United States debut next month.

‘Lil’ Savage’ will take on former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp in a featured fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5. The bout is part of a stacked card for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the US.

Heading into their matchup, Alyse Anderson shared that she is expecting a tough fight when she engages with Stamp Fairtex, but in no way will she pull her punches. She is out to play the spoiler’s role by coming up with a victory.

Her intentions were captured in a quote card posted on Instagram by ONE Championship. The card read:

“She definitely has all the hype. I see it all the time. I get DMs from her fans almost every day, but I’m just here to ruin the party.”

Alyse Anderson’s clash with Stamp carries a lot of weight as it is widely expected that the winner will figure in a battle for the interim atomweight title, with reigning division queen Angela Lee expected to be out for a while for personal reasons.

‘Lil’ Savage’ is coming off her maiden victory in ONE over Asha Roka in May last year. She injured her hand during the fight that required surgery after, but is now healthy and ready to mix it up.

Stamp, for her part, is currently riding a three-fight win streak. She last fought back in January, defeating Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak by split decision in a kickboxing match where she also earned a $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

