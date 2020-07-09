Amanda Nunes' coach reveals the reason behind her insane growth

Amanda Nunes has been a dominating figure in Women's MMA and is considered the woman G.O.A.T.

Mike Brown, Nunes' coach revealed his thinking behind her rapid development and the gulf in class between her and the competition.

Amanda Nunes has established herself as the outright G.O.A.T in women's MMA.

In the near three decades of UFC's existence, no one has dominated the G.O.A.T conversation like Amanda Nunes. The champ-champ has been a figure of excellence as well as dominance since becoming the bantamweight champion at UFC 200.

Jon Jones, Georges Saint-Pierre, and Anderson Silva have all been in contention for the title of G.O.A.T but without unanimous approval from the community. That has never been the case for Amanda Nunes, who has powered through opponents and is undefeated in five years.

Mike Brown, who coaches Amanda Nunes at the American Top Team in South Florida, revealed his thoughts on why he feels Nunes is considered the woman G.O.A.T.

“It’s not so hard with the women’s because there’s not that many weights, so they have all fought each other. Anybody else that might be in that argument, she’s fought them for the most part. She’s fought from almost, besides the 115 division, but 125, 135, and 145 pounds she’s fought nearly every champion that’s ever been in the sport."- Mike Brown on why Amanda Nunes is considered the best female fighter of all time.

"The Lionness" was not always such a dominant figure and had a record of 9–4 before she embarked on a legacy-securing 11 fight win streak. Many critics thought Amanda gassed out in the later rounds and that is something she has had to address even with the streak.

Amanda's growth as a fighter in the last five years have also been astonishing as she has left everyone in her wake while exceeding expectations at every turn. Brown felt that there were so many factors that have helped Amanda Nunes in creating a big gap between herself and the competition.

“One, she’s been in the sport for a long time, so she has a lot of experience. She’s not new to the game. She was into the sport way before it was cool, way before it paid money, when nobody was into it, so she has a lot of experience. She’s gifted genetically. She has natural punching power. She hits really hard. She’s built for the sport, she has very long limbs, and she’s really strong and technical. She started in judo, so she’s got that judo background. She then went into jiu-jitsu, and she has a really good natural feeling for striking. She judges distance well and has many weapons.”- Mike Brown on why Amanda Nunes' has created such a huge gap between herself and the competition.