Amanda Serrano's fight gets CANCELED due to eye injury, full refund and fight purse promised to fans and Nina Meinke respectively

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated women's boxing clash set to take place between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been canceled.

Serrano was declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission, citing an eye injury sustained just a day before the fight.

The official statement released by her promoters, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), announced the devastating news on social media:

"Amanda Serrano has unfortunately been declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission to fight tonight due to an eye injury she sustained yesterday. She is devastated that she won't be able to perform in front of her hometown fans, but despite wanting to go out and put on a show, the Commission said there is no way she can fight with her eye in its current condition."

The cancellation also affects Meinke, who was geared up for a showdown against Serrano. As a gesture of fairness, MVP has pledged to pay the German challenger's fight purse in full.

Furthermore, acknowledging the disappointment of fans, MVP announced a comprehensive compensation plan as well. The organization will provide full refunds to all those seeking reimbursement for their tickets.

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel confirmed that Serrano will not be stripped of her title due to the cancellation. The sanctioning body also intends to reschedule the fight. Meinke, who is the mandatory challenger for the WBO, IBF, and WBA featherweight titles, will have the opportunity to face Serrano at a later date.

Valcarcel told ESPN:

"She wanted to fight but the doctor didn't allow her to fight because [of] the problem in her left eye. I assume the fight will be rescheduled and we will sanction the fight. Nina Meinke is the mandatory of the three organizations [WBO, IBF and WBA]."

Meanwhile, Jake Paul stopped Ryan Bourland via TKO at 2:37 in the co-main event of the card.

Paul used a big combination to hurt Bourland against the ropes and then pummelled on until referee Luis Pabon intervened. Taking his record to 9-1, Paul called out Canelo Alvarez for his next fight.